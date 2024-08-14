V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 693.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $364.38. 143,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,417. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

