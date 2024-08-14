V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.18.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $526.45. 202,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $551.54 and its 200 day moving average is $569.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

