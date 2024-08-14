V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30,700.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.80. The company had a trading volume of 112,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,112. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

