V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $43,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.63. 304,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
