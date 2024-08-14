V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $43,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.63. 304,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

