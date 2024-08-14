V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $10.00 on Wednesday, reaching $418.26. The company had a trading volume of 261,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,430. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.06 and its 200 day moving average is $420.58. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

