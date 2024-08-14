V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Shares of MAS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 684,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,531. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

