V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,084,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

