Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 4% Higher

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 1,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALN

Valneva Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

The company has a market capitalization of $534.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.