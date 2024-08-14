Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 237.66% from the company’s previous close.

Valneva Stock Performance

VALN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $536.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.20. Valneva has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

