VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 238,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 516,646 shares.The stock last traded at $17.26 and had previously closed at $17.23.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.