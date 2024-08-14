VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SMH traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $236.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,503. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.66. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.