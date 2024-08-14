Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.07. The stock had a trading volume of 470,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,444. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

