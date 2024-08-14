Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 203,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 410,089 shares.The stock last traded at $102.39 and had previously closed at $102.76.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

