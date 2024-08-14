Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.54

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.54 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 117042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,268,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after buying an additional 695,871 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 83,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,888,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

