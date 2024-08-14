Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.54

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.54 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 117042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
