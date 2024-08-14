Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 130.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $160.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.