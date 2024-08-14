Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.22. 14,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $250.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.09.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.776 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

