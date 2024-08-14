Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.22. 14,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $250.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.776 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
