Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 507,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

