Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.2% of Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
VTIP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. 541,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,086. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
