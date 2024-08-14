Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,521. The firm has a market cap of $452.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.