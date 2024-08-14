Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1,266.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,465 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,276,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

