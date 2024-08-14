Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) vs. Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Financial Contrast

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Duos Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $572.39 million 9.94 -$13.09 million $0.04 916.75 Duos Technologies Group $5.90 million 3.19 -$11.24 million ($1.65) -1.52

Duos Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vertex has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.1% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex 3.20% 22.32% 6.55% Duos Technologies Group -200.92% -237.64% -92.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex and Duos Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 0 4 7 1 2.75 Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $37.30, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Duos Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 130.00%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Vertex.

Summary

Vertex beats Duos Technologies Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

