ViciCoin (VCNT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $189,191.13

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $21.47 or 0.00036427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $213.85 million and approximately $189,191.13 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,961,232 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

