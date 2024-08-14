Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

