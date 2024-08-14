Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 14.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
