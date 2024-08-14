Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS VSQTF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,067. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.18% and a negative return on equity of 257.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.