Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 7,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,079. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $251.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
