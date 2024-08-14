Vipshop (VIPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vipshop Trading Down 0.6 %
VIPS stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.32.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
