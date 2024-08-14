Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 192,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 972,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VRDN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $905.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 469,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

