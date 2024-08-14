Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.84

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 34083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,801,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 832,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

