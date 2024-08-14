Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $100.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VC

Visteon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. 30,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,258. Visteon has a 52 week low of $96.13 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after buying an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 404.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 324,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,092,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.