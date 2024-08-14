Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VIVHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 49,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,635. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

