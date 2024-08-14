WaFd, Inc to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WaFd in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

