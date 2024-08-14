Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 74,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 50,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Walker River Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

