Warren J. Nimetz Sells 3,444 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

UHS stock opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $221.66.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.