Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.52. 699,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

