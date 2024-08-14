Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,970 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. 10,492,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,485,586. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.