Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,832 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $59,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

