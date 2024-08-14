Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,955 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,574. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.