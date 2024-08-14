Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,338 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.68. 980,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

