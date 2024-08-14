Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.47% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:PYLD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,467. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

