Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.29. 817,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,887. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $118.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

