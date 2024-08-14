Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.65. 248,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $579.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

