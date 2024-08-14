Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $51.08 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,154 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $51,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.89. 59,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,884. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

