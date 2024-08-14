Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,109. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.