Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $43,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 16.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,136,000 after acquiring an additional 319,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. 253,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,488. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

