Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $83.43. 2,122,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,943. The company has a market capitalization of $258.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $83.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

