Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 259,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

