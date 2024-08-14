Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,092 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFCF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 79,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.