Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,541 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.03% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $36,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,421,000. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,040,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 666,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 463,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. 111,016 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

