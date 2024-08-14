Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,408 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.84. 500,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,377. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

