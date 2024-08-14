Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 87.2% in July

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Webjet Price Performance
WEBJF stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Webjet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.
Webjet Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Webjet
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.