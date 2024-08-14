Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 87.2% in July

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Webjet Price Performance

WEBJF stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Webjet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

